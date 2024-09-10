Offensive raises tensions between Ukraine and Russia; 3 of the 4 airports in the region were closed for about 6 hours

Ukraine carried out a drone attack on the Moscow region, the capital of Russia, on Tuesday (10.Sep.2024). One woman died and dozens of homes were damaged. The information is from the Russian state agency Tass and the news agency Reuters.

The Russians claimed to have destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones and neutralized 124 others. During the attack, 3 of the 4 airports in the Moscow region were closed for about 6 hours and almost 50 flights were diverted.

The attack is the largest drone attack on the Russian capital since the conflict began in February 2022. It represents an increase in hostilities between Ukraine and Russia. Since the beginning of August 2024, Ukrainians have been intensifying attacks on Russian territory, especially in the Kursk region, on the border between the two countries.

The attacks on Tuesday (September 10) caused significant damage to residential buildings in the Ramenskoye district, located about 50 km southeast of the Kremlin. Apartments were set on fire, causing panic among residents.

According to Moscow Regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov, a 46-year-old woman was killed and 3 people were injured in Ramenskoye.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Kremlin would assess its response to the attack.

“I would like to express my support to the residents of Ramenskoye, who were subjected to a terrorist attack by the Kiev regime. We will certainly make an appropriate political assessment”, she declared, quoted by the agency Tass.

“Everything is unfolding exactly as we said before: the weaker the Kiev regime becomes on the battlefield, despite receiving enormous financial and military support, the more it seeks revenge by engaging in criminal terrorist activities.”, he added.