“I fell… forgive me… help me get up… this saves me.” The death of was preceded by a long agony and by repeated requests for help and pleas that remained unheard. Marta Maria Ohryzko, 32-year-old Ukrainian found dead on Sunday morning in Ischia by the Carabinieri of Barano, in the Vatoliere area. The slope is located near the caravan where he lived with his partner. The man, a 40-year-old born in Russia, was first arrested by the Carabinieri and the Naples Prosecutor’s Office on charges of mistreatment contested in the most afflictive form, which involves death and a sentence of between 12 and 24 years in prison. The arrest was validated today by the investigating judge. According to the reconstruction of the investigations carried out by the Carabinieri and coordinated by the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office, the 40-year-old allegedly ignored desperate requests for help sent via Whatsapp for hours of the 32-year-old who, after leaving the house probably following yet another argument between the two, slipped into a ravine of about two meters and was injured, finding herself unable to move.

According to what the 40-year-old himself told investigators, during the night he went out looking for his partner, finding her among the vegetation and still alive, and he told her that “she was supposed to sleep there for the night”The investigations also reconstructed the episodes of threats and attacks suffered by the 32-year-old in the previous months and years, when in some cases she was forced to seek treatment in the emergency room of the hospital in Lacco Ameno.

When her partner found her, he did call the police, but he also deleted the chats on WhatsApp, which then nailed him. The man, answering the questions of the investigating judge Fabio Provvisier, according to what his defense lawyers, Rocco Maria Spina and Ciro Pilato, reported, denied the mistreatment: «He reported that he loved her and always helped her. He had health problems and he had always worried about them. Now – added the lawyer Spina – he is very ill because of what happened, he did not imagine that this story could have such a nefarious outcome”. Yesterday a first external examination was carried out on the body of the 32-year-old: according to what was learned, the woman had a fractured ankle, an event considered compatible with the fall. Hematomas were also found on the face but no signs of suffocation or strangulation.

The story of the fragile Marta Maria is one of those that sends shivers down your spine. And not only because of the epilogue: alcohol abuse, assaults, mistreatment, threats (not only towards her), punches, slaps and burns. The violence, only partially reported, had been going on for a couple of years. And when she took the courage to file a complaint, she finally stopped, protecting her Russian comrade who presumably hated her comrade’s nation (“Ukrainian s… who must die”).

The first message for help, “I fell”, was at 3.45pm on Saturday. The last one at 7.33pm. Then there are two phone calls, in the evening: at 9.17pm, lasting a good 5 minutes, to which there was an answerAnd the last one at 9.24pm, this one without answer. These unheard messages of help will be followed by the discovery of the body, but on the morning of Sunday 14 July. Emiliano (as the Russian citizen is known) reported to the Carabinieri on the island that On Saturday he was angry with her: she had disobeyed his orders and they had argued, once again: that day the woman had been drinking, he says. And they had argued several times for this reason. The fact is that the fragile Marta Maria had suffered assaults several times and, in the end, always according to a story that has yet to be verified, she packed her bags and left.

Then the fall, the calls for help, the death and the discovery. There are still aspects to be clarified, but perhaps what remains of this ugly story is that it would have taken very little to save her. She herself she could have called the police instead of her partner, but maybe she wanted to protect him once againas he had always done, even at the point of death.

Tomorrow the assignment of the task is expected to the consultant of the Prosecutor’s Office (IV section, vulnerable groups, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Raffaello Falcone) who will perform the autopsy. According to what has been learned, between the afternoon and evening of last Saturday, when Marta Maria Ohryzko had already fallen into the ravine (a couple of meters deep), the 32-year-old also spoke on the phone with her sister.