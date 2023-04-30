Viterbo, the 40-year-old woman who fell from the balcony of the house died: the agents are trying to understand the role of a man

A really serious episode is what happened yesterday morning, Saturday 29 April, in the city of Viterbo. A 40 year old woman, unfortunately she lost her life after being transported to the hospital, she fell from the balcony of the house and the bruises she sustained were too serious for her.

Investigators are trying to understand the role of a man, who from what they said, moved away from the building, when the lady fell.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in late morning of Saturday 29 April. Precisely in a building located in via del Rapezuoloin the city of Viterbo.

The original woman South Americanwas at his home. The agents also managed to track down her husband, who works as agricultural workerhis position is also under investigation by the police.

From what emerged the girl fell from the window of her home. The first to ask for help from the emergency services were some passers-by who saw her on the street now lifeless.

The doctors arrived on site in a few minutes and given the seriousness of the incident, they ordered his transfer urgently at the Belcolle hospital. But it is precisely here that I rest after his hospitalization, he lost his life.

The investigation into the death of the 40-year-old woman

The police also intervened on the spot, who are obviously taking everyone into consideration the hypotheses of the case. Now they are viewing the footage from some cameras present in the area.

A witness also said he saw a man step away from that building, shortly after the woman fell from the window.

Obviously, they are also considering the position of the husband. The possibilities behind this episode are two: that of the domestic accident and also that of the crime. The dynamics and all the investigations will be announced shortly by the police.