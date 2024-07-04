Serious cable car accident, woman gets trapped with her clothes and shortly after falls into the void: she died instantly

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened just a few hours ago, in Verbano Cusio Ossola. Unfortunately, a woman who had just arrived in a local cabin with her family, lost her life after a serious cable car accident.

Obviously the details that have emerged, having happened only a few hours ago, are still few and far between. fragmentary. We don’t even know the generality of the victim, who did not make it. His relatives watched helplessly and in disbelief at the scene.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 12 today, Thursday 4th July. Precisely in the area of ​​Verbano Cusio Ossola, in the Anzasca valley. From what has emerged this person, who lived in Trento, was with his family and together they had just arrived in the cabin which they had rented to spend a few days relaxing.

In those minutes it seems like they were actually putting the luggage inside the house. However, it was just suddenly that the unthinkable happened. For reasons still being investigated, the cableway that is usually used to transport luggage, is divided without anyone realizing it. However, the woman remained with her clothes entangled.

Cable car accident, the victim’s fall and the first details that emerged

The victim managed to hold on clinging just for a few moments, but in the end he couldn’t hold it and after about ten meters, he was precipitated in a vacuum, for a height of about 150 meters. When help arrived, there was obviously nothing more that could be done for her.

There is still little and fragmentary news about the incident. The tragedy, from what has emerged, would have happened right before our eyes. incredulous and shocked of his family members.

At this moment the agents are probably doing all they can investigationsto understand what happened. Only the next few hours will be decisive in getting details on what happened to the woman.