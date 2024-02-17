Home page World

A fish smokehouse burned down in the Baltic Sea resort of Schönberg in Schleswig-Holstein. © Markus Scholz/dpa

A fire breaks out in a fish smokehouse on the promenade in the Baltic Sea resort of Schönberg. Two people are saved – but any help comes too late for a 58-year-old woman.

Schönberg – A 58-year-old woman died in a fire in a fish smokehouse on the promenade in the Baltic Sea resort of Schönberg. When the fire department was alerted at around 10:20 a.m., the fish shop was already fully engulfed in flames, the police said.

According to the fire department, the flames spread to a nearby residential building. The fire department was able to rescue two men from a backyard of the snack bar. They were only slightly injured and one person was taken to hospital. However, for a 58-year-old woman, any help came too late. She died of smoke inhalation.

Danger of explosion from gas bottles

The emergency services were presented with a picture of devastation. It initially remained unclear why the fire broke out. According to the police, there was a risk of explosion because gas bottles were also stored in the smokehouse. However, the fire department was able to remove the gas bottles in time.

The fire was largely extinguished by the afternoon. An excavator was also used – initially to extinguish fires and later to remove debris. The fire department was on site with a large contingent. The promenade was partially closed.

According to the homepage, the fish smokehouse with snack bar right on the promenade in the Schönberger Strand district has been a family business for more than 165 years. In summer, guests can enjoy their fish sandwiches and other northern German specialties on a beach chair terrace and on a dike terrace with a view of the Baltic Sea. In winter the fish smokehouse is only open on weekends. dpa