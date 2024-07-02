In the province of Livorno, a woman died due to a fire. Firefighters and judicial police are in action on site.

A woman is dead because of a fire broke out in his home in Bibbona, in the La California area, in Province of LivornoIt happened this morning, Tuesday 2nd Julyaround 8:40 am. It seems that the fire broke out in thevictim’s apartmenta woman whose personal details are not yet known. To give thealarm they were the neighbors of the victim when they saw the flames erupting from the house.

The following intervened on the scene: Livorno Fire Brigade together with the ambulances of the Public Assistance of Cecinawith the doctor of the 118 and of Bibbona. Upon their arrival, there was nothing more that could be done for the woman. The volunteers helped the neighbors in a state of shock, transported them to the emergency room in Cecina. A firemenhowever, was slightly injured with a burn to his elbow: he was transported to the hospital with a green code.

Thanks to the operations of the Fire fighters the fire was put out and the area was made safe. Also on site was the judicial policewhose task is to reconstruct the dynamics of the incident.