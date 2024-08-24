A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened in recent days in the city of Messina, where unfortunately a woman 43 years old on vacation, he lost his life after an insect bite. Doctors tried to do everything they could, but in the end the clinical picture suddenly worsened.

As is standard practice in these cases, all the procedures are now underway investigationsalthough for now everything seems to have happened for a fatality. Unfortunately, the situation worsened and the doctors had no choice but to declare him dead.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred last Friday, August 23. The woman, resident in the municipality of Legnano, was on holiday in Messina with his family. They were supposed to spend some days relaxing and carefree, but it was only suddenly that the unthinkable happened to them.

The woman stung by an insectimmediately appeared to be in very serious conditions. Also affected by other pathologiesthe family decided to rush her to the hospital, where the doctors arranged for her to be admitted. For days they tried to do everything possible to try to help her to recover.

The death of the 43-year-old on holiday, after an insect bite

Unfortunately, however, in the days following hospitalization the woman’s clinical picture is worsened suddenly. The doctors on the morning of Friday, August 23, had no choice but to note his heartbreaking death.

The hypothesis that at the moment seems to be the most plausible is that it was a anaphylactic shock caused by that very insect bite. However, now only further investigations will provide concrete answers on the case.

The woman was a resident of Legnano, but in those days she was in Sicily, to spend some days dedicated to relaxation and carefreeness. Now, however, all we have to do is wait for further updates on the matter.