A tragedy surrounds the production of ‘Superman’a film currently being filmed and starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, as a person who was part of the project lost his life, was announced on several news portals today. It happened at the Trilith studios on Sandy Creek Road, near Atlanta.

A production department worker was found dead by a gunshot wound in one of the trailers on the set. According to initial investigations, it appears that it was due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In a statement, they mentioned:

“Officers and medical personnel found the person dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Evidence collected did not reveal any suspicion of tampering, nor is the investigation related to any ongoing project at the study.”

Actor David Corenswet. Instagram photo

At the moment, neither the production company nor those responsible for the project have commented on the death of the woman who was found dead around the filming of ‘Superman’.

The new movie of Superman It is the first film to focus on the character of the Man of Steel in a decade and, according to comments in the international press, the plot explores the origins of the character, who manages to combine his alien heritage with his human upbringing.

David Corenswet is the actor who now plays Superman and the film is scheduled for release in mid-2025. We have seen this actor in films such as ‘Pearl’ and ‘Hollywood’, now he replaces Henry Cavill as Superman, and this film also stars Rachel Brosnahan, whom we have seen in ‘The Bounty Hunter’ and ‘The English Spy’.

Days ago, the filmmaker James Gunn showed on social networks the first photograph of the actor David Corenswet characterized as Superman, whose film is scheduled for release on July 11, 2025. “Get ready,” James Gunn writes in his Instagram announcement about the film ‘Superman’, in which he participates as director and screenwriter.