Boca del Río, Veracruz.- A shooting attack arose this Wednesday night in the hotel zone of the city of river mouthVeracruz state, and it is known that a women was lifeless in the area, without specifying if died by impacts of bullet or by a crash.

The Department of Public Security indicated that several patrols went to the Manuel Ávila Camacho boulevard, after reporting that there was an attack with gun shotsaccording to the newspaper La Silla Rota.

Witnesses indicated that the shooting occurred almost at 9:45 p.m.

They added that there appeared to be car-to-car shooting, at the height of the well-known casino, on the aforementioned coastal boulevard of Boca del Río. Many people fell to the ground when they heard the shooting.

It is known that in one of the lanes of the boulevard, in front of the casino, three vehicles were collided, and inside one of them was the corpse of one women, not identified at first. It was also not confirmed whether she died from gunshot wounds or from the vehicle crash. See also Pitayas, the exotic delicacy of Jalisco in the streets of the Historic Center of Guadalajara