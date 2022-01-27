Argentina.- The body of a 63-year-old woman was found inside her home victim of a heat wave that hit the city of Corrientes, Argentina, however at home They discovered that he had been living with his mother’s corpse for two years in another room.

It was last Friday, January 21, when residents of the home called the authorities in the area due to a foul smell who was in the block, they also assured that they had not seen the owner of the house for more than 72 hours, whom they accused of having psychological problems, they theorized that schizophrenia.

Agents from the Seventh Police Station and the San Marcos Detachment went to the home of Norma Travesaro, the woman who had disappeared for three days, so they decided to break into the house to find out what had happened.

However, upon entering they discovered that Travesaro’s body was lying on the floor of the house, alleged victim of a non-traumatic cardiorespiratory arrest, due to the heat wave that hits the city. They continued to check the scene, then they noticed that it was not the only body inside the house, since in another room and on the bed, was the body of the mother of the first woman.

According to local authorities, the corpse was already dry and had been in that place for about two years, at first sight did not show injuries related to stab wounds or shots, so they are conducting an “investigation of causes of death”-

“At the moment we cannot confirm anything, since it is a dry skeleton, which had been more than two years old, we presume that it would be the parent, taking into account that both lived together,” neighbors assured Diario Norte.

Both bodies were transferred to the Forensic Medical Institute, in addition an attempt was made to locate a relative of the deceased women, however it was not possible.

“We were unable to locate direct relatives, nor any family friends because she was a woman who lived secluded in the house, almost without contact with her neighbors. Nobody knows their stories,” a Corrientes Police officer told Clarín.