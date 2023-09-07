It was he who called for help

In the province of Pescara one 40-year-old woman dies apparently from an illness. Her companion had called for help, who was at home with her at the time she fell ill. The incident took place in Spoltore, in the province of Pescara, in Abruzzo. After eight months, the Pescara prosecutor’s office has man arrestedaccused of taking the life of his fiancée.

The 47-year-old man from Abruzzo he ended up in a cell, following the execution of a precautionary custody order issued by the Gip of the Court of Pescara. The charge is murder: he would have killed his partner eight months ago, in their home in Spoltore, in the province of Pescara.

Last January, the 40-year-old woman apparently lost her life from an illness. On January 22, 2023, at dawn, it was the man who called for help. When the 118 personnel arrived, however, he was unable to save the woman’s life.

What at first seemed like an illness, however, turned out to be a murder. In fact, the Abruzzo prosecutor’s office continued the investigations, discovering that the woman has lost his life by strangulation.

This is the result of one medico-legal expertise on the lifeless body of the 40-year-old woman, who lost her life due to violent mechanical asphyxiation from strangulation. At the beginning it was thought of the illness, but the investigations have revealed something else.

It was the 47-year-old man who called 118 during the night, due to an alleged illness. When 118 arrived at their home at 4 in the morning, the woman was lifeless on the bed. Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

The coroner had already seen marks on the woman’s neck, so the man ended up on the suspect register because he was the only person present at the time of death.