From: Robin Dittrich

In Bordeaux, southern France, a woman died after consuming pickled sardines and ten other people were poisoned. © BSIP/Imago (symbolic image)

A woman died of botulism after visiting a wine bar in Bordeaux, southern France. At least ten other guests are affected, some of whom have to be artificially ventilated.

Bordeaux – People who visited the Tchin Tchin Wine Bar restaurant in Bordeaux between September 4th and 10th should urgently seek medical attention. This is what the health authorities in France advise. You could possibly suffer long-term effects of particularly dangerous food poisoning.

Woman dies after visiting a wine bar in Bordeaux – vacationers from Germany also probably fell ill

The call to see a doctor by the health authorities is aimed at anyone who shows symptoms of botulism. A 32-year-old woman from the greater Paris area died of poisoning after visiting the restaurant in Bordeaux, southern France. Other people are suspected of being poisoned, and some are reportedly already being treated. The cause of the poisoning was identified as a homemade canned sardine, which all affected visitors are said to have eaten.

This can cause botulism in the human body Botulism, from which the 32-year-old French woman died, is a serious disease. The incubation period can last from a few hours to a few days. As the French authorities warn, the disease leads to death in five to ten percent of cases. Symptoms range from abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea to blurred vision, difficulty swallowing and breathing, as well as paralysis and muscle weakness. The respiratory muscles can be particularly seriously affected, which is why many of those poisoned had to be artificially ventilated. A rotten kebab is currently causing a stir in the EU – one person has already died from it in Austria.

Most of the eleven known poisoning victims so far come from Germany, Canada and the USA. The Bordeaux University Hospital cared for a large proportion of these people, who presented various neurological or digestive symptoms, according to the regional health authority ARS announced. The partner of the deceased French woman is also among those affected. Five of the victims even had to be given artificial ventilation in the hospital. A poisonous fish is currently endangering summer vacationers on Adriatic beaches.

Is the poisoning of restaurant guests due to negligence on the part of the owner?

Opposite the French newspaper Sud Ouest The manager of the affected restaurant reportedly confirmed that inspectors from the ARS had already taken samples of the food. “I admit that I had a lot of sterilized sardines and that I had to throw away some that had a strong smell when I opened them,” the paper quoted the manager as saying. He went on to say that “the others still seemed good, which is why they were served to customers.”