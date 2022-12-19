Guaymas, Sonora.- A young woman lost her life when she fell into the sea along with her vehicle into the sea while driving over the Douglas Bridge, which divides the cities of Guaymas and Empalme.

The event occurred around 3:30 a.m. this Sunday, December 18, when a red GMC pickup truck hit the retaining wall and then fell into the water, according to the report made by the fishermen who testified. the incident.

After receiving the report, elements of the divers department of the Guaymas Fire Department went to the scene and located the unit at a depth of six meters, anchored it for extraction and removed the victim’s body, according to information issued by the Commander Juan Gonzalez.

For its part, the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the tragic accident in its official account and reported that the victim responded to the name of Cecilia Zuleyka, 30 years old, who lost her life by immersion after the tragic accident.

