The Step.– A 42-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle that began rolling in a parking lot and a group of pedestrians, including the victim, tried to stop it, reported the El Paso Police Department (EPPD).

Police said Gloria Anthony, 42, was struck and killed when a group of pedestrians attempted to stop the moving vehicle around 7:50 p.m. Thursday along the 12200 block of Pellicano.

Police said a 62-year-old female driver pulled into a parking lot and exited her vehicle. The vehicle began to roll backward with a passenger inside, according to police.

At the time, Anthony was crossing Pellicano with other pedestrians and saw the vehicle rolling backward. The pedestrians attempted to stop the vehicle, and in the process, Anthony was knocked to the ground as the vehicle continued to roll backward, police said.

Anthony was struck by the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died, according to police.