Juarez City.- A woman was killed this afternoon after being run over by a car after arguing with her ex’s current partner, who fled the scene.

The murder occurred on Chinacantecos and Mayas streets in the Azteca neighborhood.

There, the woman argued with the driver of a gray Chrysler car, who ran over the woman as she tried to cross Chinacantecos Street.

Witnesses said that the person driving and arguing with her was the current partner of her son’s father, who ran over her several times.

The woman who was driving the car escaped from the scene without paying attention to the deceased.

Ministerial elements of the Women’s Prosecutor’s Office went to the scene to investigate the malicious act, which is number 46 of this month.