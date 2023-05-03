The EFE agency announced on its website that Indonesian Police investigate the death of a woman who allegedly fell into the void of an elevator at the International Airport of the city of Medan.

The woman was found three days later, due to the constant complaints of the employees and visitors to the place, as they repeatedly assured that there was a bad smell in the elevator.

Police officer Kadek Cahyadi and the city authorities have taken statements from airport officialsaccording to a local television channel.

The police managed to identify the victim, assuring that it is a 38-year-old woman named Aisiah Sinta Dewiwho entered the elevator on April 24, indicating the floor to which he should go, as can be seen in the security videos.

A woman has plummeted to her death at an Indonesian airport after forcing open the doors to a lift and falling down the elevator shaft. Aisiah Sinta Dewi, 38, rode the lift onto the second floor while she was on her way to meet her niece at the pic.twitter.com/rXUIPaSItN — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) May 2, 2023

In the images published on social networks, you can see the moment in which the woman was distracted by her cell phone, not realizing that the door was opening behind her correct. She tries to get out through the one in front of her and without realizing she falls into the void.

According to the statements of the brother of the victim of the terrible accident, the woman, believing that she was trappedcalled her niece and began to tell her that she was nervous, while I tried to force the elevator doorwhich when opened without the woman noticing, caused the accident.

It was the woman’s brother who reported her disappearance, alerting the authorities who They found her on April 27.

The director of the office for the Ombudsman of the city of Medan, Abyadi Siregar, assured in statements to CNN Indonesia that this accident is a “negligence in the maintenance of airport facilities and infrastructure”.

