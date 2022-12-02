The resident who was seriously injured in a fire in Arnhem last night has died. The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries immediately after the fire.

Six people were injured in the fire in a flat on Millweg. 32 residents were evacuated as a precaution. During the evacuation, according to the police, a large cannabis nursery was discovered by accident. The police emphasizes that the nursery has nothing to do with the cause of the fire.

Pop

Neighbors heard a bang around 3:30 a.m. Then a fire broke out in an apartment on the third floor. The resident was taken to hospital with severe burns. The apartment where the fire started was completely destroyed by fire. The cause of the fire is still unclear. ‘The investigation is in full swing. Fire investigations are complex and can take some time.