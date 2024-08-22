A British drug addict has turned to the sex industry after she stopped being afraid of hell. She says told to the Daily Star.

Porn star Kayla Wilde, 36, explained that she had been using drugs for a long time until she met a woman who helped her quit. According to Kayla, she showed her the Bible and told her that to avoid hell, she had to not only quit drugs, but also not have sex before marriage.

As Kayla tells it, she avoided intimate relations with men for two years because of her fear of God. During this time, she did not want to believe that some supernatural being could be so harsh. Eventually, she decided to study the history of religion and soon came to the conclusion that faith is only needed to control society.

Related materials:

After this conclusion, Kayla did not want to be made to feel ashamed again, so she became a porn actress. She emphasized that now she can only laugh at her old fears. The porn model admitted that she has not used drugs for ten years and is still happy with her profession.

Earlier it was reported that the former religious preacher who went into the porn industry spoke about the warm attitude of fans towards her children. Subscribers often give them gifts: toys, clothes, sometimes something related to their hobby.