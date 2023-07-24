a simple tick bite can change a person’s life in unexpected ways and in this case, cause a strange allergy to meat. The story of Katie Cahoj, an elementary school teacher and enthusiastic lover of the outdoors, is a powerful testament to how an encounter with this parasite can have surprising consequences.

After an outdoor hike in July 2020, Cahoj noticed a welt on her leg, something she was already used to from her many outdoor adventures. However, within a few weeks, she began to experience troubling symptoms that would change her life forever.

The symptoms that Cahoj experienced, such as palpitations, shortness of breath and numbness, led her to see her nurse practitioner. What she discovered next was something she never imagined: a meat allergy caused by tick bite.

At first, she found it hard to believe, especially since she comes from a ranching family and giving up meat was not an option she was willing to consider.

Alpha-gal syndrome, as this strange meat allergy is medically known, has experienced an alarming increase in recent years. Dr. Scott Commins, an allergist and associate professor of medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, explains that only two dozen cases were identified in 2009, but by 2018, more than 34,000 people had been affected. Warmer temperatures and a longer tick season have been cited as one of the reasons behind this increase.

Cahoj’s life was significantly affected due to the meat allergy. Losing weight and constantly worrying about her diet became a constant routine. In addition to cutting out red meat and dairy, she also had to carefully read labels to avoid animal additives. However, rather than give in, Cahoj decided to take a positive approach to dealing with his condition.

Katie Cahoj decided to turn her experience into something useful for others. With creativity and passion, she created “An Alpha Gal Cooks,” a cookbook filled with allergy-safe recipes. Furthermore, despite the difficulties, he did not let the allergy to beef affect his passions and hobbiessuch as gardening, hiking, and kayaking. He always carries an EpiPen with him, but he doesn’t let it stop him from fully enjoying life.