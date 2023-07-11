Néstor Villanueva is once again in trouble after being denounced by a woman who claimed to have been run over by the singer. during the program “Love and Fire”the victim came out to give his statements and specified that he cannot return to work as a result of the accident.

Vanessa Mejía, a mother of the family, accused Nestor Villanueva of not answering the messages and that even on the day of the accident with Greis Keren’s truck he offered him 50 soles.

“He ran over me and at the moment he wanted to give me 50 soles. He told me: ‘Ma’am, I’m in a hurry, I’ll give you 50 soles.’ I, with all the pain, got into his truck and I didn’t get off until the firefighters, the police and the serenade came”, he recounted.

YOU CAN SEE: Néstor Villanueva is denounced for running over a woman with his truck and not offering her help

unable to work

According to statements, the accident happened on May 27 in the Flag Squarewhen the woman was on a motorcycle and Néstor Villanueva was driving a truck, which is in the name of Greis Keren, a model with which he has been romantically linked.

However, that same day, Néstor ended up taking care of the victim’s medical expenses, until he was discharged. After that, the accused did not answer his messages and calls again.

Vanessa Mejía said that she made a living cleaning houses and businesses, but now she cannot work because she was diagnosed with a torn ligament and meniscus due to the accident. “I am the victim, for my daughter I want all this to be known and for him to take responsibility,” she said.

YOU CAN SEE: Was he unfaithful? Florcita’s boyfriend was seen entering a hotel in San Juan de Miraflores

During the program, Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter tried to communicate with Nestor Villanueva to know their discharges; However, he avoided making statements and reported that the matter is being investigated by his lawyer. “Look, I’m just walking into a meeting with my lawyer.let’s see that little thing ”, the singer simply said.

#Woman #denounces #Néstor #Villanueva #offered #soles #running #quotHe #told #hurryquot