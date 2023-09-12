Woman denounces being a victim of rape during the Rugby World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Rugby World Cup.
The authorities began an investigation into what happened to this fan.
An investigation was opened by the alleged rape of an Irish fan on the night of Sunday to Monday in Bordeaux, where the XV del Trébol played its first World Cup match on Saturday, the prosecutor’s office reported.
Complaint details
The events occurred on a street in the historic center of the city, “around midnight”according to the victim, who was “found on the street by a group of Welsh fans,” the prosecutor’s office said.
The fan was attended to and listened to in the accommodation she had rented in the neighborhood “by Irish police officers who were as reinforcements in the city” during the weekend, due to the Ireland-Romania (82-8) match on Saturday.
Bordeaux hosted a second World Cup match on Sunday, between Wales and Fiji (32-26). According to the victim’s statements, she was sexually assaulted “by several perpetrators” who fled.
The woman was transferred to the emergency support center for victims of sexual assault in Bordeaux and an association treated her “in the English language.”
The police opened an investigation and took biological samples. The images from the neighborhood’s video cameras are being studied to identify the perpetrators, according to the prosecutor’s office.
