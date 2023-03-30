A woman denounced through her social networks that was harassed by a subject in a truck on route 209 in Monterrey, whom he exhibited through a video published yesterday, March 28.

Lizeth, as she identifies with her Twitter username, pointed out that in total they were four women who turned out to be victims presumably from the same passenger.

“Today I want to EXPOSE the HARASSMENT that not only I experienced on Route 209, but also 4 other women who helped me and were with me to avoid something worse. I took a truck to work and when the driver asks us to move backwards …” read the post he shared with the video.

The young woman mentioned that when she got into the truck, it was full, but the man, who was occupying one of the seats, gave her his place, for which she was grateful.

However, moments later he began to notice that the suspect did not take his eyes off him.

“He stayed right next to me staring at my bust, it lasted several minutes until I told him ‘command?’

He pointed out that after this exchange of words, another lady let him know that she also had suffered bullying presumably by the same man, who also touched her on one of his arms.

Then two more women joined who pointed out that they were also harassed by the indicated.

The suspect was reported to the truck driver, however, he managed to escape.

“Given this, I stopped and talked to the driver about what happened and he very kindly went to stop and look for a patrol to stop him, but do you know what the man did? He quickly saw that I reported it and decided to get off, because he obviously knows that he is doing things wrong”, Lizeth recounted.