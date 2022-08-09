Stella, Dennis Weening’s wife, underwent surgery in the Netherlands for the hernia she sustained in Bali. “This fighter had her surgery this morning and everything went well,” the presenter writes with a photo of his wife on Instagram.

At the beginning of this month it became clear that the trip to Indonesia turned out differently than expected. Stella suffered a ‘terrible’ hernia after a mountain hike on the island of Bali. “But one that is so bad that you can no longer walk or sit and even a doctor and hospital have to be involved,” Dennis reported.

On Monday, Stella was allowed to leave the hospital in Bali to undergo surgery in the Netherlands. ‘Yes I can go home! With painkillers (extra strong) and a brace around my back for walking and sitting when I have to. Hallelujah to business class, can I snuggle and sleep,” she wrote on Instagram.

Tonight Dennis let us know that the operation went well. ‘All the love for Stella and respect for all those other people who still have to deal with it. It’s really no joke,” he says. See also La Mussara extends its brand with new tests in 2022

Stella shared extensive images of her hospitalization via Instagram in recent days. ‘Head massage, because headaches too…’ she wrote, among other things, with a selfie. She also posted a message on her account. “Baali in Bali,” she wrote. ‘By ambulance to the hospital.’ She also thanked everyone for all the ‘sweet messages’.





