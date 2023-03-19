Mexico.- A woman made an unusual request by demanding that the United States authorities create a day to celebrate the “sugar daddy and sugar mommy“.

AshleyCream, a woman, it went viral days ago after going to the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board in Florida on March 2.

The woman requested that a day for the sugar daddy and sugar mommywhich would be considered on March 10.

On “Sugar Daddy and Mommy Appreciation Day”, It would be a date to celebrate the people who call themselves that, since in Florida there are towns that have a greater representation of Sugar Daddy and Sugar Mommy.

“You may not know it, but Florida has the largest per capita population of sugar daddies in the United States.”

He added that sugar daddies and sugar mommies are responsible for paying for people’s education, in addition to supporting them financially. However, the request was rejected despite his arguments.

What is a sugar daddy or sugar mommy?

A sugar daddy or sugar mommy are couples who give money for the benefit of a romantic or sexual relationship, and their partners are usually younger than them.