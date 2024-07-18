In the US, a woman married a prisoner and became pregnant by him for the second time

In California, USA, a woman fell in love with a prisoner and gave birth to his child, and then became pregnant a second time. She said this told on the YouTube channel truly.

Monique McCall met Arthur, who was in prison, through a mutual friend. They began talking on the phone and exchanging letters. In June 2019, six months after they met, Arthur and Monique met in person. Six months later, the man proposed to Monique, and she married him. The couple had a daughter.

Monique already had children from her first marriage. She is currently carrying her fourth child. The woman said that she deliberately went to her husband during her ovulation period because she wanted to get pregnant. According to her, she faces criticism of her choice both online and in real life. Some of her relatives know the family of the victim who suffered at the hands of Arthur, so they cannot forgive him. Monique is supported only by her mother, who was also in a relationship with the prisoner.

Related materials:

Arthur’s prison term doesn’t end until 2053, but Monique hopes he’ll be allowed to return home early. If that happens, they plan to buy a house and have more children.

Earlier it was reported that in the US women fell in love with a criminal nicknamed “Deadpool” and wrote a letter to the judge asking him to overturn his sentence. The jury voted to take “Deadpool’s” life, but the women suggest simply leaving him in prison.