When Charlotte Holmes went to the hospital for routine tests, the doctor encountered a problem that immediately needed to be fixed. The story of this woman it captured the attention of the entire web population and went viral, as it reached every part of the world.

I pressure value of Charlotte they were not stable; for this reason the doctors decided to hospitalize the woman and give her treatment so that her pressure would become stable. But what happened next left everyone speechless. Let’s find out why together.

Charlotte, during the visit, was accompanied by her husband Danny, who was surprised to see the doctor say her pressure could have caused her to have a stroke or heart attack. It was therefore necessary to restore the situation. Danny stayed in his wife’s room and suddenly noticed that something was wrong.

The man stated that his wife started talking about the flowers but there was nothing in the room they were in. He then realized that it was as if his wife was in another place. Shortly thereafter, Charlotte’s heart stopped. She after being declared deadthe woman returned to tell her experience.

These were his words about it:

I was above my body. I could see Danny standing in the corner. He had pulled back. I could see all the nurses around. Then I opened my eyes. I looked at the beauty. I could see trees, I could see grass. And everything swayed to the beat of the music. Because everything in Heaven worships God. I can’t tell you what Heaven was like, because it is far above what we could imagine, a million times over.

And continuing, she added:

I saw my mother. I saw my father. I saw my sister. I saw my family members. I have seen ancient saints. You see, they didn’t look old. They didn’t look sick. None of them wore glasses […] Standing behind my mom and dad was a bright light. I couldn’t look at her: I knew it was Heavenly Father. I saw a small child. I remember thinking, ‘Who is that?’ And I heard my father saying to me, my Heavenly Father saying to me: ‘he is your son’. I lost that son. I was 5 and a half months pregnant. I remember them holding the baby and saying, “Charlotte, he’s a boy.” Then she left. So when I saw this child, I said, “God, how is this possible?” She says, “They keep growing in heaven.”

Charlotte later said:

God brought me to the brink of hell, I looked down and smelled rotten flesh […] After seeing the beauty of heaven, the contrast of seeing hell is almost unbearable.

Shortly thereafter Charlotte miraculously returned to the life and he brought his testimony that moved and made many people shiver.