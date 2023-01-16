Woman deceives criminals and uncovers sexual exploitation network that captured her daughter

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The woman used social networks to find the sex trafficking network
The woman used social networks to find the sex trafficking network
The criminal network recruited minors and supplied them with substances to abuse.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 16, 2023, 03:25 PM
The mother of one of the victims posed as a minor and came into contact with these men to reveal the location and mode of operation of these subjects who were engaged in recruiting young people among the 14 and 16 years.
The events occurred in Gandia, Spain, where a woman was key in the investigations to find the whereabouts of a sex trafficking network that had captured her underage daughter.
The operation called ‘Alike’ began at the end of June 2022 when two minors were reported missing in La Safor, province of Spain.
(Keep reading: Prosecutor’s Office summoned for questioning an official who released 2 peace spokesmen).
After the disappearance of these young women between the ages of 14 and 16, one of the mothers posed as a minor and managed to enter contact through social networks with one of these menwhich facilitated the capture of the sexual exploitation network.
The information was provided to the Civil Guard of this country, who intercepted a house where the two young women were, asleep by psychoactive substances and having relationships with several men.
(In addition: Prosecutor’s Office denies link to US military in alleged rape of a Nukak minor).
According to El País, the members of this sexual exploitation network used social networks to offer refuge to minors in Gandia, once the young women arrived at the house. they were given psychotropic substances to have sexual relationsboth with them and with other men who frequented the house.
The authorities of this country had arrested two men aged 50 and 37 in October and the mother of one of the minors found the whereabouts of another of the members.
These three people are attributed the crimes of sexual abuse of minors and the proceedings have been delivered in the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Gandia.
More news:
Matteo Messina, the Cosa Nostra capo who fled from justice for 30 years
Video: the distressing moments experienced by a young woman harassed by a taxi driver
Three girls rescued from drowning trying to cross into the United States
January 16, 2023, 03:25 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Woman #deceives #criminals #uncovers #sexual #exploitation #network #captured #daughter
Leave a Reply