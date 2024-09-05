In Brazil, a woman who cut off her husband’s penis remains free. About this reports Daily Mirror.

The incident occurred early on Saturday, August 31, in the city of Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro. The 36-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital with his penis severed, and then transferred to another medical facility for emergency surgery. Despite the doctors’ efforts, they were unable to reattach the severed penis. The victim’s life is currently out of danger.

As it turned out, his wife had cut off his penis with a knife. She fled the scene, but on September 2, she came to the police station with a lawyer and confessed everything. She said she did not remember where she had put the knife, and the police had yet to find it. However, the woman avoided arrest.

Related materials:

The suspect claims she suffered from domestic violence for years and acted in self-defense. Her husband insists the motive was revenge. He says the woman reacted negatively to his attempt to end the relationship.

Police are investigating and investigators will decide on an arrest after further questioning and receiving medical reports.

“She voluntarily presented herself at the police station, where she answered all the questions asked of her and agreed to a medical examination,” said the woman’s lawyer, Tiago Camarinha. “I am confident that the truth will emerge during the investigation. We will cooperate with the authorities and are confident that justice will prevail.”

Earlier it was reported that police in Thailand arrested a man who cut off his neighbor’s penis. The criminal wanted to cover his tracks after fatally stabbing the man.