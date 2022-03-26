In the province of Son La, in Vietnam, a woman cut off her husband’s genitals at midnight on Sunday, according to her, because he was abusing her daughter, only 15 years old.

According to what was said, the minor had already warned her mother since 2020 that she was being abused by Nguyen Van H.father’s name, but when asked, he denied it.

This is why she had to set up hidden cameras to capture the alleged aggressor in flagrante delicto. And, although according to local authorities, the couple had a history of previous aggression, Ha Thi N.’s lawyer confirmed the thesis of the video.

Post attack, the woman dumped her husband’s parts and then turned herself in to provincial police. While the alleged abuser was referred from the emergency room to the Son La General Hospital to be treated by medical personnel.

However, as the penis and testicles were cut off very close to the base, doctors at the center do not believe it is possible to reattach them to the 29-year-old man’s body.

What’s next for the couple?

Investigators are conducting an investigation and questioned the wife when they were looking for the mutilated genitalia of the alleged abuser.

Charges for both have yet to be confirmed. However, the girl has already undergone a forensic examination and, if her version is confirmed, her father would have to face criminal proceedings for sexual abuse.

