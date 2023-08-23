Woman covered in chocolate in the dessert buffet of a hotel in Sardinia

A woman in costume, completely covered in chocolate, spread out on a table together with sweets: this is the shocking buffet offered by the Voi Colonna Hotel in Golfo Aranci, in the province of Sassari, in Sardinia.

To report what happened, on his own profile Linkedin, it was Federico Mazzieri, a Milanese manager who was on holiday in Sardinia with his 14-year-old daughter.

“After a beautiful day in which many people worked hard to make the many guests spend a carefree day, I am left speechless looking at this scene: a dessert buffet by the pool, on a table a girl ‘in swimsuit’ covered in chocolate, lying among the pastries” wrote the man, quoted by New Sardinia.

“I’m on vacation with my 14-year-old daughter and her comment was: ‘Dad, this sucks, this is not a country where you can realize yourself’. Talking about sustainability and ethics is very simple – continues Mazzieri – making these corporate values ​​alive in everyday life is certainly much more difficult. What do Alpitour managers think of this representation of the female body?”.

The manager then asks: “How can one allow such behaviors to exist in one’s own structures, where the body of a woman, of a worker, is equated to that of crockery to indulge someone’s mischievous eye”.

“Respecting the environment and people through more sustainable tourism by offering its customers personalized activities and typical local products” the man continues.

When asked for explanations from the hotel, the manager would have been told by the hotel that it was a “chocolate statue”.

After the publication of the post, which went viral on social media, an apology came from the hotel, which spoke of a “regrettable incident”.

“First of all, we would like to offer you, your family and in particular your daughter, as well as our customers, the most sincere apologies on behalf of all the Voi hotels management. We deeply regret the incident and wish to firmly reaffirm that we have never had any intention of representing values ​​other than those we espouse,” reads the hotel’s reply.

The hotel then made it known that what happened “will not happen again” and that “immediate action has been taken to deal with this episode in a constructive way and to ensure that in the future no customer should feel offended in any way”.