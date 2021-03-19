A woman convicted by a French court in 2019 for not sleeping with her husband has sued the French state before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to request a change in the interpretation of the judges-.

The woman, identifield only as Barbara, 66, with four children, was considered guilty in civil divorce court with her husband, as decided by three judges of a Court of Appeal of Versailles.

That court found that there was “a serious and continuing violation of the duties and obligations of marriage, making the maintenance of life in common intolerable. “The woman, however, was not sentenced to pay any compensation.