A few hours ago, the case of María Cruz ‘N’, a native of Sonora, Mexico, a bordering state with the United States, was known. who confessed to having murdered her friend Francisca, who was 77 years old on July 3, 2023.

María Cruz committed the act to be able to steal the money from the ‘tanda’ (savings and loan system) from who was also her neighbor, according to the Mexican portal Aristegui News.

According to the woman’s confessions, she suffered from kleptomania disorder, which consists of a mental health affectation in which the person is unable to resist their desire to steal items you don’t need or can easily buy, according to the Mayo Clinic website.

Likewise, the Attorney General of the State of Sonora explained that The murder occurred exactly on Jilguerillos street, located in the Villa Sonora neighborhood.

How did the events happen?

According to the inquiries made by the authorities, it was established that María Cruz took advantage of Francisca’s friendship, who allowed her to enter her home, where the body of the woman murdered with a knife was found, according to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office

Although Maíz Cruz explained that he suffered from kleptomania disorder, Investigations revealed that she killed her friend to steal the money the victim had from the savings organized by her attacker.

Research

The Sonora State Prosecutor’s Office, upon learning of what happened, requested a search warrant at the home where the homicide occurred in order to collect sufficient evidence and thus find the culprit, given that, as explained by the Mexican media, “the theft of money was the motive for the murder.”

In accordance with the foregoing, María Cruz accepts her participation in the events, which gives rise to an arrest warrant being requested at dawn on July 5 against María Cruz, who was “imposed on informal preventive detention as precautionary measure in order to await the corresponding bonding hearing”, according to Aristegui News.

