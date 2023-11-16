Home page World

A woman had a diamond in her ear. © Screenshot Weibo

What’s the best thing that can happen when you have an earache? It’s clear that these will go away. But in this particular case there is a “bonus”.

Munich – Ear pain is a bad thing. Even stars like Cathy Hummels are not immune to it. A woman from China complained of pain for weeks and only after persuasion from her friend did she seek medical treatment. When she was having an ear exam at a local clinic, a doctor actually pulled a diamond out of her ear canal.

China: Woman presses diamond deep into ear canal with cotton swab

According to the news agency Asiawire The woman said she went to a nearby clinic in Xi’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, on September 22, 2023, following her friend’s advice. She had been complaining about pain for weeks and had already suspected that something had gotten into her ear.

During the exam, the doctor inserted a small camera into her ear canal and noticed that there was actually something in her left ear. The patient said she tried to get the thing out with a cotton swab, but apparently only managed to push it in further.

When the doctor took the object out, the patient, friend and medical staff were amazed: it was a diamond. The patient recognized the jewelry and said she had a pair of diamond earrings. At the beginning of the month she noticed that one of the jewels had disappeared. The woman posted the video of the examination on social media Weibo.

Earring probably came off while she was sleeping: patient in China thanks her friend

She had assumed that the diamond had fallen off her at some point and was lost forever. But after the doctor found the earring in her ear, another explanation made sense: the diamond must have come loose during her sleep and slipped into her ear. “Thank God I got to the hospital,” she said, according to the agency, “otherwise my ear might have been in serious trouble.”

The doctor explained that if the jewelry had been removed at a later date, her ear could have been seriously damaged by the tip of the gemstone. The woman was very grateful to her friend for persuading her to go to the hospital on time. She said she would remember to take off her jewelry before bed in the future and urged others not to make the same mistake. Another patient recently had less luck: a doctor recovered an insect from her ear. Spiders probably also like to crawl into ears. (cgsc)