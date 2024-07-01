Psychotherapist and sexologist Pamela Stevenson Connolly gave advice to a woman who complained about her partner demanding the impossible from her in bed. Her recommendation published The Guardian edition.

According to the author of the letter, she began dating a man who demands female ejaculation from her – squirting. “I usually only orgasm through clitoral stimulation, and when I do that, nothing comes out of me. “I have never experienced female ejaculation,” the woman wrote. She wondered if it was normal to orgasm only the way she did, or if she needed to have more intense sex.

In response to Stevenson’s letter, Connolly suggested that the woman encourage her partner to stop fantasizing about female ejaculation in pornographic videos. “There is nothing wrong with you. It is completely unreasonable for him to pressure you to do something that is extremely rare,” she said.

She also advised the letter’s author to stop doubting his own normality. Instead, she thinks it’s better for a woman to change her own expectations of her partner – to let him know that she needs him to appreciate her for who she is.

In conclusion, Stevenson Connolly suggested that the author of the letter should make demands on her partner in bed, the fulfillment of which would satisfy her.

