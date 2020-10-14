Highlights: Woman commits suicide in front of BJP office in Lucknow

Maharajganj woman Anjali Tiwari, who was trying to commit suicide in front of the BJP office in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, died in a civil hospital on Tuesday. The woman had given notice to the Maharajganj police regarding the matter of self-immolation. After this, he tried self-immolation in front of the BJP office near the Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow. The policemen present on the spot extinguished the fire of the woman and admitted her to the hospital.

On Tuesday, the doctors said the woman’s condition was critical. Doctors had said that the woman had scorched by 90 percent. On Wednesday, after all the efforts of the doctors, the woman died in the hospital. DCP Madhya Somen Verma said that Anjali Tiwari married Akhilesh Tiwari, a resident of Pacrukhia in Ghughli police station area of ​​Maharajganj district two years ago. During this, there was a dispute between the two and Anjali started living separately. Meanwhile, Akhilesh divorced her over the phone.

Case not solved in police station

A few days later, Anjali started work at the royal house saree center in Maharajganj. While working there, he had an affair with Asif Raza, a resident of Virbahadur Nagar. Anjali claims that both of them had married. Anjali changed her religion and also named her Ayesha. A few days after this marriage, Asif fled to Saudi Arabia. After she leaves, Anjali insists on staying in her house. On October 4, she sat on a dharna in front of her alleged husband’s house. Maharajganj police reached the spot there and went to the woman police station with her, but the matter could not be resolved.

‘Conspiracy’ of self-immolation in front of the assembly? Former Governor Sukhdev Prasad’s son in custody

Conspiracy fears

At the same time, the matter of conspiracy is also coming out. On Tuesday, the Lucknow police detained Alok, the son of former Governor Sukhdev Prasad. Police suspect that there is a conspiracy behind the woman’s self-immolation, which includes Alok Kumar. Lucknow police have detained Alok on the input of Maharajganj police, which is being interrogated. According to police sources, Alok’s location was being found at the scene. It is also being said that Alok was also in touch with the woman.

Congress counterattack

After the arrest of Alok Kumar, the Congress has questioned the Yogi government. Congress leader Nadeem Javed wrote in tweeting that the unethical arrest of UP Dalit Congress chairman Shri Alok Prasad Pasi by police at the behest of Ajay Singh Bisht government is a scandalous incident. He said that it shows that the unsuccessful UP government is abusing the siege by Congress and misusing superficial politics and power.