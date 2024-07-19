User Reddit with the nickname Hotdogwater88888 told about the original method she came up with to get rid of spam calls. Commentators appreciated the woman’s ingenuity and told how they fight unwanted phone calls.

“As soon as the scammers start calling me, the game begins. When I pick up the phone, they tell me the reason for the call, and I tell them that they have contacted a local florist and that we are currently running a promotion related to bouquets. Usually they try to ignore me, but I continue to talk about the promotion,” the woman said, adding that eventually the callers hang up on me.

Then, as the author of the post noted, she starts calling the same scammers and offering them to buy bouquets on sale. After several such calls, they block her number. “This is my favorite way to make scammers, telemarketers and collectors stop calling me. It works almost always, and I get great pleasure from it,” she emphasized.

“I like the way you fight them, I’m on your side,” one commenter responded to her post. Another user said she was starting to speak another language to confuse spammers. “When my kids were little, I would go up to one of my daughters and say, ‘This man wants to know all about your Barbie dolls.’ Then I would hand her the phone and walk away,” another participant shared her experience.

