Netizens comment on the similarity between reveler and first lady: “Even the way you walk KKKKK I LOVED it”

A reveler dressed as First Lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, known as Janja, drew attention in a Carnival block in São Luis, Maranhão. Nívia Sampaio, 42, wore a knee-length dress and the presidential sash. In her hands, she had a stuffed dog representing the female Resistance.

Nívia was accompanied by her husband, Dannyel Pereira, who left dressed as the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Revelers flocked to take pictures with the couple.

Videos of Nívia and Dannyel circulate on social networks. Watch (36s):

See 🚨: Janja’s look-alike was successful in a carnival block in the city of São Luís do Maranhão pic.twitter.com/K0wGsiR3Vk — TeComuniquei ✊🏼 (@te_comuniquei) February 12, 2023

Netizens commented on the resemblance of the reveler to the first lady. “Our! She has all of Janja’s traits!! Killed!!”, wrote one. “Even the way to walk KKKKK LOVED IT”, commented another.