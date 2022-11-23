A woman who claims US Senate candidate Herschel Walker pressured her to have an abortion in 1993 has challenged the Republican to meet her in public. Walker opposes the right to abortion, without exceptions like rape or incest.

She wants the meeting with Walker to happen before Georgia voters decide on Dec. 6 who will be their next senator in Washington: Walker or current Democratic senator Raphael Warnock. The Trump-backed Walker has no political experience and became known as an American football player. Following Trump, he presents himself as very conservative.

The woman challenged Walker at a press conference her lawyer had called. "Do you have the guts to meet me in person, in public, look me in the eye and tell me to my face that you don't know me and that nothing I just said is true? I'm looking at your reaction," she said, among other things. Her lawyer presented voice recordings that allegedly belong to Walker. She also said her client has material documenting her romantic relationship with Walker from the late 1980s through the 1990s.

Walker has so far called the woman’s allegations, which were first made public on Oct. 26, untrue. He has also denied the allegation of another woman claiming that he paid for her to have an abortion in 2009 and that she later gave birth to one of his children. Neither woman has publicly revealed her identity. The second woman has provided evidence that supports her claim. After the women came forward with their story, Walker’s own son Christian said publicly that his father should never have run for office. Walker has not yet responded to the first woman’s request for a public meeting with the woman.

The vote in Georgia on December 6 is decisive: the candidate who receives 50 percent of the vote or more becomes the new senator. The previous round of voting during the midterms, the midterm elections, did not yet yield a winner. Incidentally, the Republicans will remain in the minority even if Walker wins the Senate. The Democrats currently have 50 seats against the Republicans' 49. At 50-50, Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, has a casting vote.