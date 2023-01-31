A woman from Melbourne, Australia, has called for “adults only” neighborhoods to be created so she can have “peace and quiet”.

The TikTok user, who goes by the name Baby Soja and is also a digital producer for Channel 10’s The Project, posted the video over the weekend after a visit to the local pool, saying she was “so tired” of having to put up with it. with “screaming” children.

“I wonder when someone plans to open an adults-only neighborhood where everything is adults-only,” she said. “Because I’m so tired of going places and having kids screaming and I have to put up with it.”

She said she had just had a swim, and despite there being a separate children’s pool, she claimed there were children “jumping and screaming” in the adult pool. “And that’s only allowed because they’re allowed everywhere,” she said.

“I feel that for people like me who are mean and hate children, we should have our own neighborhood where we can be quiet and undisturbed.”

The video, which has since gained over 140,000 views, was posted with the caption: “I know I’m mean but they are VERY loud please I want peace and quiet are there any adult only pools in Melbourne??”

The video gained hundreds of comments, with many people, even parents, agreeing that there needs to be more children’s play areas available. “I love kids and still love this idea and would move there,” said one person.

“As a parent of two young children I completely understand what you are saying and I respect that childless people also need space,” commented another.

One person said they would like to see more alcohol-centric or night-only adults-only spaces. Others commented that there should also be adults-only restaurants, parks and supermarkets. “Swimming pools, restaurants, movies, and planes without kids would be amazing – from a mother,” wrote one person.

However, there were also those who weren’t impressed by the suggestion, with some pointing out that they used to be children too. “You used to be a kid’s mate.. you know. So get over aging,” one person said.

Another user claimed that it should be the other way around, and that there should be “more places for kids so us moms can take our screaming kids to let off some steam”. “I also need a break,” they added.