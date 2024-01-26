A secret note inside an antique dress purchased by a woman: After 10 long years the truth emerges about the mystery of its contents

Forever Sara Rivers Cofield he is a lover of ancient and unusual objects that can only be found in antique shops or old attics. One day the woman managed to buy a old vintage dress which appeared to date back to the 1800s.

An unusual purchase made in an antiques shop in Maine which immediately captured his interest. It was precisely in front of that particular dress that Sara couldn't resist bringing the period piece into her home, hours later.

The bronze-colored dress was immediately in good condition, with a beautiful draped skirt, a puffy bustier and metal buttons that seemed to represent the Shakespearean era.

A purchase that cost the woman approximately 100 dollars but the latter would never have imagined finding herself with a important and secret object inside. Here's what we're talking about.

Donna buys an antique dress and finds a secret note: 10 years later the mystery is solved

Inside a secret pocket, the woman found a note which she immediately wanted to share on social media, asking if anyone was able to decipher it. The data analyst responds to her call Wayne Chan who works within the University of Monitoba.

The two sheets inside contained gods codes used for telegraphing of meteorological observations for various stations in the United States and Canada dated 1888. Chan described the texts as among the most difficult that he himself had ever managed to decipher, deeming himself satisfied with the work done.

They contained the location of the station followed by the various temperatures and pressures, the dew points. Continuing also the precipitation and the various wind directions but also the observations of the sunset. A real mystery of which the woman was not aware at all before meeting Chan.