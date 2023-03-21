Home page World

From: Zulal Acar

An American bought a house in a Sicilian village for only 5,555 euros. However, that was not planned.

Sambuca – Meredith Tabbone probably thought nothing of it when she was about to change her life forever. In April 2019, the American bought a house in Italy. Ironically, in Sambuca, Sicily, where her great-grandfather was born. She only found out about the auction in advance by chance. Because five is her favorite number, Tabbone offered 5,555 euros. The house was number five and was in a village of 5,500 people.

Woman buys house in Italy: “Not a well thought-out decision”

And it sounds a bit like a story that you could also find on Netflix & Co. Because in Sambuca the woman from Chicago finally finds happiness.

“It wasn’t a highly thought-out decision,” she said in an Instagram video. She won the auction. And their spontaneous purchase later turned out to be spot on.

Meredith Tabbone found happiness in Italy by chance. © Instagram meredith_tabbone

New Italian advises others not to wait for the perfect moment

Apparently she’s not the only foreigner to emigrate to Sicily and renovate a house. Loud focus.de show more and more people about their successful house projects in Sicily. Tabbone now has Italian citizenship. In conversation with chicago.suntimes.com She advises anyone with similar dreams: “It’s like any other hard thing you want to do – if you wait for the perfect moment, it will never happen. Once you start, the rest will fall into place.”

