The story we want to share with you today has gone viral on the web and has left everyone speechless. The protagonist of this story is one woman 47-year-old who witnessed an episode that was nothing short of incredible. As soon as she noticed that her belly had suddenly enlarged, the woman was rushed to the hospital.

Doctors were surprised when they saw the belly swollen of this 47-year-old woman. The doctors worked hard to find out what was inside her body, and as soon as this was discovered, everyone was left speechless.

According to what emerged from the information on the net, to occupy the womb of the woman was a big one benign tumor weighing about 25 kilos. Although the tumor could be removed with surgery, the appearance of him has left not only the words speechless doctors but also the entire team of health workers who took care of the woman.

As soon as the doctors got terrible discovery, they subjected the woman to surgery that lasted about two hours. Fortunately, all is well that ends well. The specialists managed to remove the large tumor mass from the patient’s body.

As already mentioned, this story left everyone speechless and went viral shortly after it was shared. Obviously it is important to underline this is a very rare case, even if not impossible. In our daily life we ​​are subject to abdominal bloating for other reasons.

We can have abdominal bloating when, for example, we have an excess of gas intestinal. If this is associated with symptoms such as bleeding it is necessary to seek the help of a gastroenterologist who will be able to clarify your doubts and carry out the appropriate treatment for each case. Another hypothesis of swelling in the belly region can be caused by a bad one digestion of food.