Woman broadcast live while driving, ran over woman and caused the death of her friend

The events occurred in Tamaulipas, Mexicowhen an allegedly drunk woman caused a fatal accident in which a passerby and one of her friends who was inside the van died.

According to the authorities’ report, the events occurred on Saturday, January 14, when the group of friends was returning from a party. The driver identified as Michelle “N” was streaming via Facebook when he caused the two accidents.

The first occurred when he hit a tree and he ran over a woman who was waiting for the bus. In the video, the co-pilot, Daisy, is heard saying: “You hit him!”; however, Michelle responds in a vulgar manner and continues driving.

The medical report records that the woman run over at the bus stop is stable.

(Keep reading: Video: the distressing moments experienced by a young woman harassed by a taxi driver).

🔴

This is the live broadcast made by the young driver who ran over a woman, overturned and caused the death of her friend who was celebrating her birthday in Matamoros before overturning her friends asked her to leave her cell phone, but she ignored it#Matamoros #Tamaulipas pic.twitter.com/44V2dZKFZR — REYNOSA RED CODE (@R_CodigoRojo) January 14, 2023

Seconds after the first accident, the van the women were in overturns. A young man who was passing through the area came to help the occupants of the vehicle.

The emergency agencies also went to the place where it was determined that

Daisy, 29 years old he lost his life almost instantly. Michelle was left with minor injuries and a third occupant was uninjured.

(Also: Celebration of XV years goes wrong: young man burned his dress and crashed his new motorcycle)

According to a report by Hoy Tamaulipas, the woman responsible for the accident was arrested after leaving the hospital, but on Monday, January 16, she was released because none of those involved filed a complaint against her.

More news:

Brazil: Colombian anesthetist who sexually abused his patients is captured

The security guard who stole a stock car and became a porn actor

Woman deceives criminals and uncovers sexual exploitation network that captured her daughter

Pamela Avendano

WRITING TRENDS