Tuesday, January 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Woman broadcast live while driving, ran over woman and caused the death of her friend

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2023
in World
0


close

Accident

The woman was not prosecuted for the facts

Photo:

Twitter: @codigorojo

The woman was not prosecuted for the facts

According to the authorities’ report, this woman was driving while intoxicated.

The events occurred in Tamaulipas, Mexicowhen an allegedly drunk woman caused a fatal accident in which a passerby and one of her friends who was inside the van died.

According to the authorities’ report, the events occurred on Saturday, January 14, when the group of friends was returning from a party. The driver identified as Michelle “N” was streaming via Facebook when he caused the two accidents.

The first occurred when he hit a tree and he ran over a woman who was waiting for the bus. In the video, the co-pilot, Daisy, is heard saying: “You hit him!”; however, Michelle responds in a vulgar manner and continues driving.

See also  Chantal Janzen: 'Now turn that cover up and put the truth on the table'

The medical report records that the woman run over at the bus stop is stable.

(Keep reading: Video: the distressing moments experienced by a young woman harassed by a taxi driver).

Seconds after the first accident, the van the women were in overturns. A young man who was passing through the area came to help the occupants of the vehicle.

The emergency agencies also went to the place where it was determined that
Daisy, 29 years old he lost his life almost instantly. Michelle was left with minor injuries and a third occupant was uninjured.

(Also: Celebration of XV years goes wrong: young man burned his dress and crashed his new motorcycle)

According to a report by Hoy Tamaulipas, the woman responsible for the accident was arrested after leaving the hospital, but on Monday, January 16, she was released because none of those involved filed a complaint against her.

See also  US says Putin is misinformed and distant from his staff

More news:

Brazil: Colombian anesthetist who sexually abused his patients is captured

The security guard who stole a stock car and became a porn actor

Woman deceives criminals and uncovers sexual exploitation network that captured her daughter

Pamela Avendano
WRITING TRENDS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Woman #broadcast #live #driving #ran #woman #caused #death #friend

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Live: Haddad and Marina Silva speak at the Davos Forum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result