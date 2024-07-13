Young woman argues with another crew member over taking too long to use the bathroom; she bites a flight attendant and rips off part of his uniform

A woman was removed by police from a domestic flight in the United States after biting a flight attendant. The confusion was caused by another crew member’s prolonged use of the bathroom. The incident occurred on Tuesday (9 July 2024) on a United Airlines flight departing from Miami to Newark.

The young woman was restrained with the help of passengers who held her arms in a clamp. In response, she screamed, swore and bit one of the employees, tearing his uniform. The information is from the newspaper Daily Mail.

Videos circulating on social media show the woman telling people not to fly with the company and also insulting other crew members. “I’m going to kill you, you bitch”he says to a 2nd girl.

The flight was diverted to Orlando, where the passenger was removed by police. The incident caused a delay of 3.5 hours.

Watch (1min41s):