Last Sunday a 57-year-old woman went out for a walk with her dog in Avignon, a city in the Provence region of France, when was surprised by a man who touched her inappropriately and tried to rape her.

According to French media, the attacker approached the victim, took her by the waist, began to rub his pelvis against the woman’s body and, while kissing her, touched her crotch under her pants.

However, in the struggle, the victim defended himself and bit his tongue so hard that he took part of it. After what happened, the man fled and the woman ran to her home to ask for help, recorded Le Dauphine.

The woman went to the police in the company of her son, where she described her assailant and handed over the piece of tongue. Immediately, The authorities began the search for the individual, who was found bloodied on a street near the scene of the attack.

In accordance with French Live, the subject was captured and taken to a care center to collect his testimony. It was there that he assured that the one who had assaulted him was her wife for refusing to have relations with her.

The man’s version did not convince the police, so she was taken to jail while the trial progresses. The subject is a 30-year-old foreigner who, due to his irregular situation in France, will be expelled from the countrypointed to the portal France Bleu.

