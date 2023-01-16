Home page World

A cooking influencer made pizza to please neighborhood kids. She wants to set an example against food waste.

Caracas (Venezuela) – Venezuelan influencer Surthany Hejeij is known for her cooking posts on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Overall, the half-Lebanese is now followed by more than 25 million people on all channels. One video in particular stands out and has recently even gone viral by their standards. She made pizza to please neighborhood kids. At the same time, she wants to set an example against wasting food unnecessarily.

Influencer bakes pizza for children – and criticizes food waste

Hejeij’s video starts with an excerpt in which she herself cannot be seen. Two women are standing in a pizzeria. Because a customer is dissatisfied with her finished order, the waiter throws the pizza behind her across the room against the wall and floor, almost hitting another colleague. However, this is an obviously played scene that is intended for entertainment. The pizza, however, is real.

For the cooking influencer, however, this is anything but entertaining. After a short clip she can be seen herself. The video is overlaid with a song that says, “What’s wrong with this world?” Then the pizza-making begins. As usual in her videos, she shows the preparation in its individual cuts.

TikTokerin bakes 15 pizzas for neighborhood kids

At the end, she proudly presents 15 pizzas for the children in her neighborhood, which are then distributed immediately. And even though it was raining heavily at times, many children in the neighborhood were beaming. Although the rush for the influencer’s homemade pizzas was great, it seems that nobody had to argue about the food.

“Angels on Earth”: Netz celebrates influencer for pizza campaign

The network celebrates the influencer for her action. One user wrote, “The effort she put into putting a smile on the kids’ faces is amazing.” Another commented, “That’s what happens when the right people have money.” The influencer is even certified as having a “heart of gold”. And one woman calls her an “angel on earth” in the comments.

In any case, the campaign seems to have been a success: satisfied and full children, plus a message against wasting food. Overall, Hejeij’s video has been liked by more than 19 million people. This makes this video the most successful of her channels to date. Seems everyone involved benefited from the pizza.