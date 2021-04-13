FA Detroit woman addicted to buttock augmentation with illegal fillers and nearly died from injections. A related story appeared on The Sun.

23-year-old Karmello explained that in the past, she did not appreciate her natural appearance. “I’ve never been happy with the way I look. After I decided to enlarge, I became addicted to this procedure. Before the injections, I wore clothes in size S, and now I buy L. I am happy because I have never had firm buttocks before, but now I get a lot of attention from men, and this greatly increases my self-esteem, ”the heroine of the article emphasized.

According to the publication, the American cannot afford expensive procedures in proven clinics. In this regard, the girl makes injections with illegal fillers from an unskilled specialist without education. According to the material, such fillers contain heavy metals and cement that are hazardous to health.

According to Carmello, over the past three years, she was injected with about two liters of this substance. In total, she received 54 injections. “If I do 36 more injections, then my buttocks will definitely be perfect,” she assured.

However, during one of the sessions, the heroine of the material saw that her “beautician” used superglue to clog the wounds that had formed on the American woman’s body. After that, she was worried about her health and turned to a doctor who wished to remain anonymous. “Injections with illegal fillers cause blood clots and strokes, as well as amputations and death. You literally give your life into the hands of a completely uneducated woman who injects you with something incomprehensible. You must stop these procedures immediately. One injection is enough to kill you, ”the doctor warned.

After that, Carmello announced that she was giving up on buttock augmentation. “I have no plans to continue injecting. I hope that one day I can learn to just love myself and my body a little more than now, ”she said.

In December 2020, the model traveled to a foreign country to enlarge her buttocks and died in surgery. Joselyn Cano, 29, has regularly shared her candid shots on the OnlyFans online platform, where users can access content for a fee. According to the material, the girl went to Colombia to have her buttocks lift procedure to increase their volume. According to the publication, Kano’s friend, fashion model Lira Mercer, announced the death of the American woman on her social networks.