This Monday, February 13, an attack with a knife was reported in a house located in Riberas de Sacramento, in the municipality of Chihuahua. A man was injured in the groin after his wife attacked him with a knife.

According to reports, the couple argued and in the heat of the fight the woman looked for a knife in the kitchen and took it and tried to cut her husband’s genitals, however she did not achieve her goal but she did leave her husband injured from her groin.

The injured man called the emergency number and within minutes municipal agents arrived at the home, who immediately arrested his wife.

On the other hand, they requested help from the paramedics to attend to the injured person and took him to the hospital.

At the scene of the discussion was a child under 3 years of agewhich was safeguarded to be channeled to the corresponding instances.

We recommend you read:

They set fire to a man in Monterrey

Couple burned alive in sewer

Police son disappears in Nuevo León