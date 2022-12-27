Paula Barbour, 55, and her husband were at the Charleston International Airport in North Charlest for a vacation in South Carolina, USA. However, their plans did not go as expected.

The Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to the emergency call of several travelers who reported a case of violence inside the airport, because, in the midst of a strong discussion, Barbour ended up hitting his partner.

According to US media, the woman attacked her husband because she found indecent images on his cell phonesituation that would have caused the altercation.

Although the man denied that his wife had hit him, airport surveillance cameras showed the moment of the attack. According to the pictures, Barbour kicked his sentimental partner’s legsHe threw his cell phone to the ground and tried to hit him in the face.

The woman acknowledged the facts and was arrested on charges of domestic violence, but she was released the next day because she posted $5,237 bail24,767,501 Colombian pesos at today’s exchange rate.

“The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home.”, reads the case report, quoted by ‘The New York Post’.

The events occurred on Wednesday, December 21, around 3 pm

ELTIEMPO.COM