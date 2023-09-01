Home page World

That was close: a harmless trip to the beach became a real nightmare for a woman. A ray pierced her skin and she barely escaped with her life.

Ruskin – Kristie O’Brien will never forget this visit to the beach in Florida, where five people have just died from vibrios in the water. Because the uncanny encounter with a sea creature almost cost her her life. A stingray dug its sting deep into her back as she jumped into the water. The encounter was almost life-threatening as the stinger narrowly missed her lung.

Woman is attacked by rays while on vacation – photo shows spikes in her back

Mom-of-three Kristie Cataffo-O’Brien and her partner Thomas spent a day at the beach in Florida to escape the sweltering heat, among other things dailymail reported. But shortly after they entered the water, O’Brien suddenly felt a stabbing sensation in his back. “I felt something sting me straight away,” she recalls, “I had a feeling it might be a jellyfish or something, but it was super, super painful.”

As she emerges from the water, a stingray is hanging alive from her back, its stinger penetrating four inches near her right shoulder. The horrific images from the hospital show how lucky she was to survive.

“I thought I was going to die”: Stingray impales woman, narrowly missing lung

The TV station Fox13 She says that while the pain of the thorn in her back was excruciating, her husband Thomas O’Brien helped her stay calm throughout the ordeal: “I’ve never been so scared and I actually thought I was going to die, but Thomas was by my side and put my mind at ease,” she adds.

“The stingray would move and wriggle around, and every time there was a wave or anything moved, I could feel the barb digging into my back,” says Cataffo-O’Brien.

Stingray attack on the beach: woman comes to the hospital with a live ray on her back

She says paramedics arrived about 45 minutes after the 911 call and took her to a nearby hospital, where doctors carefully removed the stingray from her back. To do this, the doctors first cut off the animal at the base of the tail and then removed the long spike from the woman’s back.

On a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for her treatment, Cataffo-O’Brien’s husband wrote: “The stingray was wounded and dying when Kristie lay back in the water to wet her hair , and the stingray caught her with two barbs in the muscle of her upper back.”

Stingray barbs penetrate almost to the lungs

“The barb went deep into her and missed her lung by an inch,” he continues. “She may have nerve damage, but it’s too early to tell.” O’Brien is currently in hospital, where she will remain to ensure she has not contracted a bacterial infection.

“I lived in Florida for a very long time,” says Kristie Cataffo-O’Brien. “You never think something like this can happen and I’m still in shock.” But she is not afraid to go swimming again: “I will go back into the water, probably just not in the bay.” She does not blame the animal for the incident: “We are at the mercy of the sea creatures. That’s her territory, not our territory,” the California native told Fox13. She is not wrong about that: In the Mediterranean, a striking one caused in the summer Dorsal fin of a shark for fear and terror among bathers.